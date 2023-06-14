The Newburyport Public Library is hosting the following two virtual events next week.
Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m.: Vegetable Gardening 101:
Vegetable gardening is something everyone can enjoy, from the novice to the experienced gardener. It can be a way to bring fresh food to the table, a way to teach children where food comes from, or even a way to beautify one's yard. The event looks at different types of vegetable gardens and discuss layout, variety choices, and growing techniques.
Gretel Anspach is a Massachusetts Horticultural Society trustee, a lifetime master gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association, and a recently retired systems engineer for Raytheon.
She won the MMGA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Anspach established and maintains a 20,000-square-foot food production garden that has provided fresh produce to the Marlboro and Maynard food pantries for the last 10 years. Her primary interest and focus is always in the science behind horticulture. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m.: The Story of Route 1 in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Along Route 1 in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts is an unapologetic combination of historic gravity, exuberant entertainment, unexpected juxtapositions, and kitschy roadside attractions. New England road-trippers will encounter roller coasters and candlepin bowling, lobster rolls and homemade pie, Colonial-era taverns and granite fortifications. An orange dinosaur overlooks the highway in Massachusetts, a neon whale casts its glow in New Hampshire, and a statue in Maine memorializes a celebrity harbor seal.
Motor courts once welcomed weary travelers, and drive-in theaters entertained vacationers on starlit summer nights. A geodesic dome is dedicated to the Maine wild blueberry, and a quirky museum documents the history of the state's sardine industry. A club in Massachusetts showcased jazz greats, and a movie theater in Maine was named after a celebrated racehorse. Mile after mile, Route 1 tells a story about history, survival, loss, and change. This event is intended for adults. Registration required.
Register at the library's website (newburyportpl.org) or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it, call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
