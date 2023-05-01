True crime, gun, bombing and arson cases
Federal agents never know what to expect from day to day. During his 25-year career with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Special Agent Wayne Miller investigated dozens of remarkable and, sometimes, high-profile horrific gun, bombing, and arson cases and on Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom, he gives a presentation based on his new book.
Immigration policy updates and work ahead
It can be challenging to stay current with the ever-changing landscape of immigration policy.
On Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, learn some of the changes that have occurred over the past year and what MIRA Coalition’s advocacy is focused on for the future. Open to all who would like to increase their knowledge of immigration-related topics and learn about helpful resources for immigrant populations.
Historic National Parks series
Find out more about local historic sites each Wednesday at noon via Zoom. Great for history buffs, armchair travelers or staycations.
May 3: Explore the Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site; May 10: Explore Adams National Historical Park; May 17: Explore the Springfield Armory National Historic Site; May 24: Explore Lowell National Historical Park.
Registration is required for each Zoom program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email will be sent with the Zoom link.
