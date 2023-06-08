The following programs are taking place at Rowley Public Library:
”The Story of Route 1”: Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m. (hybrid). Author Susan Mara Bregman will give a presentation based on her new book, “Along Route 1: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts,” in this Zoom webinar.
An unapologetic combination of historic gravity, exuberant entertainment, unexpected juxtapositions and wonderfully kitschy roadside attractions, New England road trippers will encounter roller coasters and candlepin bowling, lobster rolls and homemade pie, Colonial-era taverns and granite fortifications.
Two ways to attend: Watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
For more information, check the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
”Firefly fun with Mass Audubon”: Thursday, June 22, noon (virtual). There is a lot of science behind the magic of fireflies. Learn how and why lightning bugs light up, about the different species of fireflies, and how these beetles can be identified by their flash patterns. These insects can also help one learn more about a wide array of environmental issues. Led by naturalist Tia Pinney of Mass Audubon.
Registration is required. To sign up to watch from home, visit the website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. An email with the link to the webinar will be sent.
