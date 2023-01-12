ROWLEY — The following events are taking place at Rowley Town Library, 141 Main St.
Alison Galati presents “The Importance of Pollinators – and What You Can Do to Help” on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The audience will learn about the importance of honeybees in pollination, how honeybees work in the colony, and simple steps people can take to help pollinators.
One-third of the world’s crops require pollination. While pollinators face challenges from pesticides and colony collapse, people can help to protect them and the environment.
Participants can win a free raspberry bush to grow their own berries and support bees. A local bee supporter has donated 5 bushes to be raffled at the event. The plants will be available for pickup in the spring and she has offered to help plant them.
‘The Ransomware Hunting Team’
Scattered across the world, an elite team of code crackers is working to thwart ransomware.
Pulitzer Prize finalist Renee Dudley and local Pulitzer Prize winner Daniel Golden will discuss their latest book, “The Ransomware Hunting Team,” on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
Two ways to attend: Drop in at the library for the program or watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed).
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978-948-2850.
