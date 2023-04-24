NEWBURYPORT — The month concludes with two events at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
On Tuesday, “A Brit of Magic” returns to the Institution for Savings Mainstage at the Arakelian Theater for an evening of family fun starting at 7. Keith Fields and Lady Sarah are a true comedy double act, a modern version of the great acts from the past, according to Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan.
“Keith and Lady Sarah first came to the Firehouse in March of 2020 – about 10 days before COVID-19 shut everything down – and the families that attended were thoroughly entertained,” Moynihan said in a release.
“This time around, they will be performing as part of our daytime ‘School Show Program’ as well as offering this evening performance to our Greater Newburyport audience,” he added. “Even those with young children will have everyone home by 8:15 p.m. with a big smile and thoroughly tuckered out.”
On Wednesday, the Firehouse hosts the fifth annual Fill the Firehouse Food Drive to benefit First Parish Newbury Food Pantry. This event regularly donates more than 500 pounds of food and essential items to support those in need.
“Taking a page out of Portsmouth’s Fill the Hall (hosted by The Music Hall), I set a goal each year to place one bag of donated food into each audience chair at the Firehouse.” Moynihan said. “We have come close in the past but I’m hopeful that this is the year that we achieve this goal and completely fill the Firehouse.”
Beginning at 10 a.m., patrons are welcome to bring their bagged items to the Firehouse and either place them in a chair in the theater or leave them in the donation box in the Institution for Savings Gallery. In particular, the food pantry is looking for pasta or rice side dishes such as Knorr, Rice Roni or Near East; hearty ready-to-eat soups such as Progresso, Campbell’s or Healthy Choice; heat-and-serve meals such as beef stew or chili in cans or pouches; toilet paper; and dish soap.
“There is no community more supportive than Newburyport,” Moynihan said. “We are humbled by the generosity of our neighbors each year and look forward to giving back again this April.”
