NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public Library announces two new events for September.
The first one, "Bacchanalia, Murder, and Newburyport: The Great Watt" takes place Tuesday, Sept, 13 at 7 p.m.
What is “Watt’s Cellar”? Why? Who was “Watt”? What’s a “cellar”? And, most importantly, where is it? Local historian Jack Santos will be at the Newburyport Public Library a story predating colonization by the Newbury first settlers, where native peoples play a large role. It’s a downtown Newburyport history mystery, with sex, drunkenness, political power struggles, and little-known aspects of our colonial history that no one wants to talk about.
A week later, Wingmasters: North American Birds of Prey, comes to town on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.
This presentation incorporates five live birds of prey, all native to New England. The program is designed to explain predation, the birds' place at the top of the food web, their different hunting adaptations and their status in a rapidly changing world. Because many birds of prey are declining in number, this presentation also features one or more of the endangered raptors that Wingmasters cares for, and explains why these species face an uncertain future. Space is limited.
Register for both of these programs at www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.