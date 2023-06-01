The Adventures of Two Grannies on the Road
The Adventures of Two Grannies on the Road takes place virtually on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m.
Two young-at-heart grandmothers, not ready rocking chairs, will share their love of exploration and adventure, showing that they can be business owners, wives, grandmothers, and still have fun. Join “Grannies” Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell as they share stories and reflect on their adventures touring all over Massachusetts. Whether it is a restaurant, a statue, a historic building, library, museum, art, llamas, farms, mountains or the sea, they have visited it all and have gotten to know the people who live there. Come hear their story about how they’ve reinvented themselves later in life, and are living their retirement years to the fullest!
Registration is required for this online program. To sign up to watch from home, visit the Rowley Public Library web site at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Attendees will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
A History of Libraries In The Bay State
A History of Libraries In The Bay State takes place Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.
From the early days of European settlement to the present, Boston and Massachusetts have been friendly to the printed word. In fact, the first printing press in British North America arrived at Harvard in 1636. Libraries — private, public, and academic — quickly followed. Massachusetts author and historian Alan Earls will present a slideshow and discussion of some of the important milestones, architectural gems, and key figures in this story as well as an overview of just how richly endowed we are with libraries of all kinds today.
Highlights include Ben Franklin’s gift to found the first free public library in Franklin; the first library for industrial workers; the first children’s library; and the first tax-payer funded town and city libraries, as well as pioneering cataloging systems, philanthropists, architects, and more.
There are two ways to attend: watch at the library or sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar (the Zoom link will be emailed to you).
A Morning of Insight Meditation: Instruction and Practice
A Morning of Insight Meditation: Instruction and Practice takes place Saturday, June 17, at 9:30 a.m.
Meditation can be understood as the art of bringing full, conscious attention to the present moment, just as it is. In today’s culture, this is a tall order, as we are continually bombarded with demands on our attention: advertising, texts, phone calls, emails, and a myriad of other electronic temptations. This is not even to mention the interpersonal challenges of our complex society.
Instructor Ted Jones will guide participants in a silent retreat format where we will calm the mind through attention to the sensations of breath and movement. Building on the foundation of this enhanced concentration, we will then expand our focus to include more complex phenomena, which will demonstrate the potential to experience our lives more fully and to understand more deeply who we truly are. Meditation periods will be guided with instructions, and there will be ample time reserved for questions and discussion. Open to both beginners and experienced meditators.
Registration is required and space is limited. Sign up at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850.
