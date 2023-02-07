WEST NEWBURY — The following events will take place at G.A.R. Memorial Library located at 490 Main St.
Weekly Drop-In Chess Club
Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. Grades 4-8. Beginners welcomed. Come learn/improve your chess skills in a relaxed non-competitive atmosphere.
Winter Yoga Series
Wednesdays through April 26, form 9 to 10 a.m. at Old Town Hall 491 Main St., West Newbury. Perfect for beginners to the more experienced practitioner. It focuses on slow, mindful movement to create a sense of calm and stability in the body and mind. Please bring a mat, beach towel and two yoga blocks. $5/per class paid directly to Sharon Gordon by cash or check. Drop-in, take one, some or all classes.
Native Shrubs of New England
Monday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Planting native shrubs in gardens is a valuable way to create habitat, but many of these beautiful and adaptable species are still little known or underutilized in horticulture. In this presentation, Meredith Gallogly, manager of programs for Grow Native MA, will talk about the diversity and ecological value of the native shrubs that are common in our local woodlands, wetlands, and field edges, as well as how they can be incorporated into managed landscape settings. Register for the Zoom link on their website www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105
Abolition's Foot Soldiers: Female Anti-Slavery Societies in Antebellum Massachusetts
Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. For at least the past three decades, scholars have argued that slavery's abolition would not have happened without interracial collaboration between politically-minded women. In this talk, Dr. Jaimie Crumley will show that the efforts of the anti-slavery women in Massachusetts demonstrate the distinctively feminist contours of antebellum abolitionism. Further, she will assert that learning from the successes and failures of antebellum female anti-slavery societies can inform contemporary feminist organizing. Register for the Zoom link on their website www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105
Reading by Local Poet Alfred Nicol
Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Memorial Library In honor of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, local poet, Alfred Nicol will read from his most recent publication, "One Hundred Visions of War," a translation of Cent Visions de Guerre by Julien Vocance. These poems, written in 1916 in the trenches of World War 1 are among the first haiku written in the west.
Dana Gioia, who served as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts for six years, writes in his preface to the book, "'One Hundred Visions of War' is a major poetic testament of the Great War. Few works of such audacious originality are so accessible and emotionally engaging. More than a century after its publication, Vocance’s sequence has lost neither its shock value nor its strange tenderness. Alfred Nicol… has restored a lost masterpiece to English-language memory.”
Nicol’s poems have appeared in Poetry, the New England Review, Dark Horse, Commonweal, The Formalist, The Hopkins Review, Best American Poetry 2018, and many other literary journals and anthologies. Nicol lives in West Newbury, Massachusetts, with his wife, Gina DiGiovanni. For more information, visit the poet’s website: www.alfrednicol.com. Seating is limited, please register on our website www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105
Identity Theft, Fraud Prevention, and Online Safety
Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. Robin Putnam, events and outreach manager from the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, will discuss how to spot and avoid scams, how to prevent identity theft, and steps to take if you have fallen victim. She’ll address how to be safe online, from social media and online banking, to phishing emails and tips for using smart phones and other devices. She will also report on recent scams her office has learned about and what the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation can do for you.
This event is the first in a three-part scam series. Check the calendar for info on skimming devices on March 22 and home improvement contractors on April 26. Register for the Zoom link on our website www.westnewburylibrary.org or call 978-363-1105
