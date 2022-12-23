ROWLEY — Starting Jan. 4, Rowley Public Library joins more than 60 Massachusetts public libraries to offer the 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group program to help people 50 and older looking for a new job or career.
The library will present free virtual biweekly skill-building and networking group meetings. A new topic will be covered at each meeting. Attendance at each session is not necessary – but highly recommended.
The program is presented on Zoom by Debbi Hope, an executive career coach and certified master coach. Sessions take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays; and 6 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.
The Zoom session opens 30 minutes early for informal networking and resource sharing. Visit the library’s website to register or see a list of session topics: www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. People can register for as many or as few sessions as they like.
On Jan. 7, the library hosts a Magic The Gathering card game day from noon to 3 p.m.
Magic The Gathering, first published in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast, was the first trading card game created and it continues to thrive with millions of players all over the world, according to the library.
Magic can be played by two or more players in various formats. Each Magic game represents a battle between wizards known as “planeswalkers” who employ spells, artifacts, and creatures and enchantments depicted on individual Magic cards to defeat their opponents.
Michael Geary and Josh Brown, both with more than 25 years of playing experience, will lead the event.
Geary is formerly a Level 1 judge and ranked No. 1 in the military. Brown has been playing since the game came into existence. The duo will teach newcomers the ins and outs of getting started in the world of Magic The Gathering.
They will also challenge more experienced players to help build their skill set and endurance. Come to learn, play, watch or trade. The event is sponsored by Kraken Gaming.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850.
