NEWBURYPORT — The city and its consultant are working on a program to improve the Newburyport's signage with the goal of directing visitors to the downtown more clearly and improving the local economy.
On Thursday, representatives from Harriman Associates delivered a presentation on a "wayfinding strategy" being planned for the city that developed with a grant from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative Technical Assistance Program through the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
Work on the project began last year, but was put on hold for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Coogan, the mayor's chief of staff, highlighted the strategy's goal of driving more visitors make their way to the city's economic centers, thereby helping downtown business owners struggling due to the impact of COVID-19.
"It's really a strategy... how we can get people into the city but also into our desired areas, economically that's our downtown area," said Coogan. "It's especially now important because we are in this recovery mode and we all know our businesses have been greatly affected by COVID, and we're not out of this yet."
Camilo Espitia, a representative for Harriman, guided those in the meeting through a presentation detailing the process behind the company's plan for the city's signs, and outlined the goals that the program hopes to achieve.
Espitia emphasized the goal of driving more visitors into the downtown, while also directing them to parking areas — primarily the Titcomb Street parking garage — "as fast as possible" in order to help lessen the density of traffic. He also discussed missing elements in the city's current signage that will be addressed, such as a lack of signs indicating that drivers have arrived in the downtown.
Espitia described plans to install "Welcome to downtown Newburyport" signs, along with others directing drivers and pedestrians to the waterfront and other attractions, such as the Custom House Maritime Museum.
The contractor's plan also includes signage directing visitors toward other popular areas such as the Port Plaza shopping center on Storey Avenue as well as the commuter rail train station.
Camillo said there is still work to be done, and that next, the company and the city will have to build support for the program, contract a graphic designer, and apply for funding to help the project come together financially.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
