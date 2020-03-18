UPDATED: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday
This is a partial list of food establishments in some area communities that are open or closed, and information about takeout and delivery options. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
AMESBURY
Andyman Dessert and Baking Company, 40 Hillside Ave., takeout only, Monday-Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 978-388-4008.
Heav'nly Doughnuts, 60 Haverhill Road, drive-thru only, Monday-Saturday, 5 a.m. to 4 pm. Sunday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. 978-834-611 3.
Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, 36 Main St., takeout only, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 978-388-7700.
Phat Cats Bistro, 65A Market St., takeout only, Wednesday-Sunday 3 to 8:30 p.m. 978-388-2777.
Ristorante Molise, 1 Market Square, takeout only, Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. 978-388-4844.
The Barn Pub & Grill, 5 Ring St., takeout only, Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. 978-388-8700.
The Hollow Cafe, 194 Main St., takeout only, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 978-388-5460.
To see Amesbury Chamber's online list of open businesses: https://members.amesburychamber.com/directory/Search/covid-19-response-161417
NEWBURYPORT
Nick's Pizza, 164 Merrimac, is open at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday for takeout service, delivery or curbside service, if requested. 978-465-9853. Check on Facebook, too.
Pomodori's of Newburyport, 192 State St., open 7 days, 10:30 a.m. To 8:30 p.m. For pickup or delivery. 978-255-1722 or order online at www.pomodoriNBPT.co
Metzys Cantina, 5 Boston Way #4067. “Contactless” curbside pickup and delivery offered. www.metzys.com/cantinaorder or call 978-255-7347. To adhere to "contactless" standards, customers must order online.
Giuseppe's, 257 Low St. 978-462-2225. Take-out is available and a delivery schedule is being set up from 11 am to 2pm, and from 4pm to 7pm, from Monday to Saturday. Also offering curbside pick-up option.
Abraham’s Bagels, 11 Liberty St., 978-465-8148: Open, takeout only. Normal business hours, but assessing on a daily basis with the possibility of limiting hours
Purple Onion, 44 Inn St., 978-465-9600: Starting on Tuesday, open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends. Takeout only, with deliveries available through Doordash.
Ohana Kitchen, 45 Storey Ave., 978-572-5777: Open 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Online ordering encouraged via https://www.ohana.kitchen/order-online/ Delivery and curbside pickup available.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, 44 State St., 978-463-3313: 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickup or delivery only
Agave Mexican Bistro, 50 State St., 978-499-0428: Starting Tuesday, doing curbside delivery and walk-in pickup hours noon - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon - 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 Sunday.
Loretta, 15 Pleasant St., 978-463-0000. Lunch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. , dinner 5-9 p.m. Pickup available and local delivery available.
Starboard Gallery, 55 Water St. 978-462-1326: Delivery and takeou
Leo’s House of Pizza, 192 Newburyport Turnpike, 978-462-1221: Curbside takeout only
Famous Pizza, 2 Storey Ave., 978-462-9644: Takeout only
ROWLEY
Simard's Place, 501 Newburyport Turnpike. 978-948-7006. Tuesday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout only
Agawam Diner: 166 Newburyport Turnpike, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout
Royal Orchid: 303B Haverhill St., 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Rowley Pizza Factory: 141 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant: 300 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Off the Vine Tuscan Grille: 150 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout
Spud’s Restaurant & Pub: 255 Newburyport Turnpike, noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup or in-house takeout
SALISBURY
Annarosa’s Bakery, 175 Elm St. Open for takeout Thursday and Friday, 7a.m.-7p.m. and Saturdays, 7a.m.- 4p.m. 978-499-8839.
Nancy’s Marshview Cafe, 155 Bridge Road. Open for take out, Tuesday-Saturday 6a.m.-2p.m., and Sundays 6a.m. - 1p.m., 978-465-1199.
The Sylvan Street Grill, 195 Elm St. open for take out every day between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. 978-462-7919.
NEWBURY
Plum Island Grille, 2 Sunset Drive, Friday-Sunday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Takeout, plus takeout online via website coming soon. 978-463-2290. www.plumislandgrille.com
Plum Island Kitchen, 134 Northern Blvd. Curbside pickup, drive-up service and delivery, Thursday-Sunday, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. 978-572-5265. www.plumislandkitchen.com
Plum Island Provisions, 29 Plum Island Blvd. Open for takeout and delivery. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open weekends until 10 p.m. Call 978-465-0324 or email luckynbpt@me.com.
Rusty Can, 6 Fruit St., Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Takeout as of March 17, delivery as of March 19. 978-462-1204. www.rustycanbyfield.com
Bob Lobster, 49 Plum Island Turnpike. 978-465-7100, Hours are Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside side pick-up and local delivery. www.boblobster.com
WEST NEWBURY
Nick’s Place, 33 Main St., Sunday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 pm. Pickup and delivery. 978-363-8600. www.nicksplacetogo.com
WN Foodmart, 275 Main St., premade sandwiches, bakery items, Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup only. 978-363-2242. www.vermettes-foodmart.com
WN Pizza Co., 282 Main St. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Pick up and delivery. 978-363-2920. www.westnewburypizzaco.com
