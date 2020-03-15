This is a list of events and programs that have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled because of the concern over the coronavirus.
Immaculate Conception School in Newburyport is closed until March 30 for precautionary measures from COVID-19. The closure is precautionary and not due to an exposure within the school community. Cardinal Sean O'Malley announced school closures for schools in the Archdiocese of Boston on Friday. Online distance learning for IC students will begin on Tuesday, March 17, according to Principal Joan Fowler Sullivan.
The Celebration of Hope, previously scheduled March 22 by the Pelican Intervention Fund, has been cancelled out of concern over the coronavirus.
For more about the organization, go to https://pelicaninterventionfund.org/
Due to the escalating cancellations across the nation, state and city, the combined Lions and Exchange Clubs of Newburyport have made the decision to cancel this May’s health fair. The organizations hope to reschedule at a later date, whether later this year or next spring, to promote health and wellness in our communities.
The Georgetown Senior Community Center, in a wing of the Perley School, is closed to all essential and non-essential functions for the next two weeks.
COA director Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello will have remote access to email and office phones in order to triage messages but staff will not be able to report to the office. Her email is cfiorello@georgetownma.gov.
West Newbury Senior Center is cancelling most programming, effective immediately, with the following exceptions: SHINE; Meals on Wheels; Congregate Meal site (no Lunch Bunch Meals); Food Pantry; and Pedicure. Notice will be posted and circulated when programming resumes. Anyone wishing to receive specific notice contact COA Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104 to be added to a contact list.
The West Newbury Senior Center remains open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. As a precautionary measure, staff will conduct a brief screening at the door for any visitors or volunteers to the center and volunteer indemnification forms may be required for some activities.
The town will post periodic local updates at www.wnewbury.org.
Community Service of Newburyport will remain open on its regular schedule, although clothing and personal care donations are being suspended for the time being.
Representatives of Community Service ask that anyone who is feeling ill, no matter how minor the symptoms, should stay home. That request involves staff, volunteers and guests, to prevent unnecessary exposure to people who might have weakened immune systems.
The hours of Community Service, at 35 Summer St., Newburyport, are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Phone 978-465-7562.
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library has canceled its semi-annual Great Old Book Sale, which was scheduled to run from March 25-28 in the Program Room of the Newburyport Public Library. The next book sale is scheduled in October.
Marc Clopton, executive director of the Actors Studio of Newburyport, said that all performances at the Actors Studio have been postponed. This includes the Saturday morning NSRTC "How To" reading and the Saturday and Sunday Powow River Poets performances.
Clopton said that anyone who purchased tickets to these or any of the other performances for March can get a refund of the purchase price or credit toward another performance at a later date.
In Newburyport, Indivisible-RISE has cancelled its monthly meeting scheduled for March 17 at Central Congregational Church to abide by health advisories. The speaker will be rescheduled to a later date. For information, contact indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer announced he is suspending all public events, such as fire station visits, beginning immediately through the end of May due to community concerns about COVID-19.
Burn permits are now only available online. To purchase a burn permit visit https://epay.cityhallsystems.com.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s eighth annual White Ribbon Breakfast, which was scheduled for March 24 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, has been canceled due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 and the state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
The half-day Red/Blue Workshop organized by the Better Angels Alliance of the North Shore for March 29 at Cafe Sarina in Georgetown has been canceled due to public health concerns. Organizers said they hope to reschedule the session for a future date.
Storm Surge is postponing a program titled “Winds of Change....Offshore” which was scheduled March 23. Storm Surge will announce a new date as soon as the event is rescheduled.
The Anna Jaques Aid Association is rescheduling Great Chefs Night from April 3 to June 11. The raffle drawings will still occur at the event June 11. The deadline to book the Hawaii trip will be extended. Anyone with questions can contact Amanda Ross at the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation at 978-463-1176 or amross@ajh.org.
A free vaccine and microchip clinic for cats and dogs that had been scheduled March 21 by the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society at the Hilton Senior Center in Salisbury has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later time.
In Newburyport, the Village Talk scheduled for March 18 at the Senior Community Center has been canceled due to the current virus outbreak.
The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce has decided to take precautionary measures and cancel the Legislative Dinner scheduled for March 24 at the Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar.
Emma Andrews Library in Newburyport’s South End has canceled the Souper Saturday on March 28.
The Custom House Maritime Museum has temporarily closed its doors to the public, effectively postponing this Sunday's "Two Points off the Weather Bow." Tickets for the program will be honored at a later, to-be-decided date or the purchase price will be refunded. In addition, the Custom House's membership annual meeting scheduled for March 19 will be postponed until further notice.
The West Newbury Board of Health has postponed a public informational meeting regarding the proposed automated curbside waste and recycling program that was scheduled for March 24. Updates will be shared as more information is known, the health board stated.
