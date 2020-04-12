As of Friday, April 10, the city of Newburyport was reporting 24 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. All 24 individuals who have tested positive, as well as their families, are currently in quarantine, according to the city's website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period.
The Amesbury Health Department reported 22 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the city as of Sunday. Salisbury's Health Department reported 11 confirmed cases in town as of April 8.
DPH reported 2,896 people in Essex County had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday, and 22,860 cases were reported statewide. The New Hampshire Department of Public Health reported 919 people testing positive as of Saturday.
In its daily report of suspected and confirmed cases in the network, Beth Israel Lahey Health said Anna Jaques Hospital had three confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. Sunday, with one in the ICU, and eight suspected cases, with none in the ICU. One AJH employee was reported to test positive for COVID-19, a number that has held steady for more than a week.
The health network also reported 43 positive cases, with six in the ICU at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals, along with 48 suspected cases with three in the ICU. Those hospitals have reported 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.