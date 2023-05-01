NEWBURYPORT — Anyone hearing the clickety-clack of horseshoes behind them in the downtown can rest assured it’s not Clint Eastwood looking to collect a bounty but a retired U.S. Army colonel looking to make their day ... a little brighter.
Horses Over America founder and Executive Director Gerry Scott has been riding horses for four decades. He said his Saco, Maine-based nonprofit organization uses equines to improve the mental health of people in roughly 17,000 communities.
Scott and his 12-year-old Friesian, Hercules, as well as his 7-year-old golden retriever, Molly, have adopted four Massachusetts municipalities – Boston, South Boston, Everett and Newburyport – where they like to walk around and say, “Hello” to people on weekends.
“This is about mental health betterment for everybody,” Scott said. “Who can’t benefit from something like this? If you’re young or old or rich or poor, it doesn’t matter. We don’t discriminate. We visit with everybody.”
Scott, Hercules and Molly have visited Newburyport during the spring and summer months for three years. On Saturday, they stopped in front of NU Kitchen, where the big horse was fed raw carrots.
“These streets were made for horses, you know,” Scott said. “People were doing what I do with my dog and horse in Newburyport for a couple hundred of years. In other words, we’re not doing anything new. We’re doing something very old.”
Cindy Aldrich of West Newbury was having lunch at NU Kitchen when Hercules stopped by for his carrots. Aldrich said she’s no stranger to horses but never saw one on Pleasant Street.
“This is the first for me,” she said. “This was perfect and divine. It really has been special.”
Hercules is a fan of carrots, apples and sugar, according to Scott, who said he will probably visit the city roughly 10 times by the end of summer.
Scott said Newburyport is one of his favorite spots and he usually stops in for dinner at The Port Tavern, where he can tie Hercules up, on the way out.
Horses Over America website: https://horsesoveramerica.org/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
