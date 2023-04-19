NEWBURYPORT — A local activist group wants to make sure the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last year will not be forgotten and is dedicating a garden of remembrance to them along the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The dedication by the Women in Action Huddle of Greater Newburyport will take place May 24, exactly a year after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and two adults while wounding 17 others in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
The garden will include five river birch trees recently delivered to the city along with nine other trees destined for the Bartlet Mall and Atwood Park.
Women in Action Huddle founder Paula Estey began the gun violence initiative and partnership with El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde after the tragedy.
“We always do something when these tragedies happen but then we forget about them because the next one comes along,” Estey said. “This will help us stay in connection with the people of Uvalde.”
City Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said Stratham Circle Nursery already delivered the five birch trees and the Women in Acton Huddle is expected to open the garden of remembrance with a ribbon cutting.
Estey’s group is raising roughly $2,875 to pay for the trees, which will be planted along the rail trail near the locomotive sculpture between High and Low streets.
Estey said people who want to donate to the tree plantings can go to www.thepegcenter.org and earmark their donations, “Remembrance.”
Newburyport has 26 city parks and Hennessey said the Parks Division of the Department of Public Services will soon plant seven sycamore trees along Greenleaf Street at the Bartlet Mall.
Hennessey added that the sycamore trees come courtesy of a $10,000 grant through the city’s Community Preservation Act funding.
“We’re thankful to the Community Preservation Committee for the funding and for all the help the Parks Commission has given us in approving the design,” he said. “The Parks Division staff should also do an excellent job in planting them.”
The latest shipment of trees also includes two October glory maples purchased by local resident Jim McCarthy to be planted in Atwood Park. McCarthy is on a mission to plant 100 trees in the city and is almost halfway there, according to Hennessey.
“There were a pair of old Norway maple trees there that were in decline and were removed over the winter – these will be their replacements,” Hennessey said. “The city is very thankful for Jim’s efforts to beautify our parks.”
Hennessey added that all of the new trees will also be part of the city’s two-year watering program to ensure they remain healthy.
“There are other tree plantings that will be happening in the future, but all of these new trees should be going in by the end of the month and the city is very happy to see them,” he said.
McCarthy did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
