AMESBURY — The first application for a vacant School Committee seat has come in and was submitted by a familiar face in local politics.
Gregory Noyes of 8 Clarks Road has filed paperwork for the slot upon the recent resignation of longtime committee member Peter Hoyt.
Noyes received his master’s degree in elementary education from UMass-Lowell in 2001, and taught at Sparhawk School in Amesbury for 15 years, according to his application. He has also volunteered at Amesbury Elementary, Horace Mann Elementary, Cashman Elementary and Amesbury High schools.
The application states that Noyes’ previous experience in the city includes a term on the School Committee, a year as Finance Committee chairperson, a stint on the elementary school PTA, and time as president of Amesbury Pony League baseball.
In 2017, Noyes ran unsuccessfully for a vacant District 1 City Council seat. His most recent experience came outside of Amesbury when he served a year as a trustee at River Valley Charter School in 2020.
Noyes credited the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School project with reigniting his interest in local education.
“I was very engaged with the schools 20 to 30 years ago. and then the kids got a little older, I went back to work. I was disengaged for a period of time and then the elementary school project came up and that rekindled my interest,” Noyes said.
“So since things have been back in person, I’ve been going to almost all of the site council meetings,” he added. “I go to the School Committee meetings. I’m currently one of Amesbury’s two reps to the Whittier School Committee. So I’m kind of well-positioned to see what’s going on and to think about it constructively. and I think that I would probably be able to transition back to the School Committee pretty seamlessly.”
Noyes said he was not in favor of the new school, believing the resources could have been used in a better way.
“Given the fact that over the last 15 years, enrollments in Amesbury have been declining at a rate of about 50 students a year, and given the fact that we have a, in terms of space, pretty much underutilized high school, I didn’t think that we needed to build a new elementary school that was almost twice the size of the one that we were replacing. So, I was advocating to update the old AES and maintain more of the neighborhood school model.”
Despite not agreeing with the need for a new school, Noyes praised the school district, particularly in regard to what he says it has done with COVID-19 relief funding.
“I think that among the things that Amesbury has done, they have dedicated close to a million (dollars) of that to early childhood literacy, they have hired personnel, they have done and are doing a tremendous amount of staff development and, they’ve bought state-of-the-art, research-based literacy programming that is going to have a tremendously positive impact on the school system as time moves on,” Noyes said.
“So it’s a big budget, there are going to be a lot of moving parts in the next two to three years as we sort of reallocate resources over the different campuses,” he added. “But I think that there has been a demonstration of prudent allocations of funds. So it’s not as though I am getting involved because I think that they’re doing something wrong. It’s just a situation where I’ve got the time, I’ve got the energy, I have the previous involvement to enable me to hit the ground running, and I think that it’s going to be an interesting time coming up and I think that I could have a positive impact on it and maybe come up with some useful proposals.”
Candidates have until Dec. 30 to submit their applications online. The School Committee and City Council will hold a joint meeting Jan. 10 to select a member who will serve until the next election in 2023.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
