NEWBURYPORT — A vacant Plum Island home in Newburyport on the verge of being swept into the ocean was damaged by the recent severe winter storm.
Newburyport Fire and Building Department officials responded to and are still monitoring 15 73rd St, after receiving reports that the building was damaged sometime after 10:30 a.m. Friday when the storm intensified. The house is not occupied and has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island, according to Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III.
Officials determined that a rear wall of the house had been washed away in the storm, and the build's second floor was left as cantilevered from the damage. A safety perimeter already exists around the structure, and new caution tape was placed at the site. Officials do not believe that the building is in imminent danger.
The city has been in regular contact with the property owners, and it is the city's understanding that the home will be torn down in 2023.
Beach erosion has long been a concern for Plum Island and its residents. This past summer, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon and the towns of Salisbury and Newbury announced a $19 million federal project that included the Army Corps of Engineers dredging nearly 300,000 cubic yards of sand from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers to fight back against erosion on Plum Island and in Salisbury and in an effort to rebuild Reservation Terrace, a road on Plum Island.
The home in question is at the corner of 73rd Street and Reservation Terrace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.