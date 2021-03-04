AMESBURY — A regional COVID-19 vaccination clinic to administer second doses to Amesbury and Salisbury seniors has been confirmed for Friday at Holy Family Parish.
Amesbury and Salisbury hosted a joint vaccination clinic at Holy Family on Feb. 12.
More than 500 residents received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that day and were given appointments to receive their second shot Friday.
But the landscape of vaccine distribution has changed since February.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced two weeks ago that regional vaccine clinics, such as the one in Amesbury on Feb. 12, would need to be able to accommodate 750 doses a day, five days a week to receive future supplies of the drug.
But Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the second-dose vaccination clinic is still a go at Holy Family on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.
“This has been going on all week, we have been working really hard to get this done,” Morris said. “So I am glad that we could get it done.”
The state did not confirm whether it would deliver the vaccine to Amesbury until late Wednesday, which prompted officials in Amesbury and Salisbury to make alternative plans to hold a vaccination clinic at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury on March 13.
Morris said he had been working with Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington to make sure the state would be able to deliver the vaccine.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life,” Morris said.
The clinic last month went relatively smooth except for some confusion about where people should wait in line outside.
Amesbury Council on Aging Executive Director Doreen Arnfield said the clinic Friday should run more smoothly than the event Feb. 12 but asked that patients only arrive five minutes before their scheduled appointment.
