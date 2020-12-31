NEWBURYPORT – As vaccinations against the coronavirus of health care workers and nursing home residents in Greater Newburyport continued this week, state health officials reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the region was still rising.
In one bit of good news, Newburyport moved from the "red" high-risk category into the "yellow" category this week, joining West Newbury as the only two communities in that lower-risk range in Greater Newburyport.
Even so, Newburyport reported 145 residents tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days, bringing the total suspected and confirmed positive cases since March to 719. Twenty-eight residents have died from COVID-19 during that time.
Amesbury's website reported 275 new positive cases in the past two weeks for a total of 618 since March. Thirty-six residents have died from the coronavirus during that time.
The state Department of Public Health said 81 people had died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,157. A total of 6,887 new positive cases were reported by the DPH, with 80,359 active cases statewide. Almost 360,000 residents of the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
Hospitals across the state continued to see an increase in COVID admissions, according to the state data. Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport reported 27 confirmed cases Thursday, including five patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit. Statewide, 2,271 patients were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, including 417 in hospital ICUs.
Locally, two nursing homes reported an increase in cases. Maplewood Center in Amesbury reported 1 to 4 deaths in the past week, the first report of a COVID-related death at that facility, according to the DPH.
The Newburyport Society for Aged Men, a small facility on Merrimac Street with nine beds, reported 1 to 10 positive COVID-19 cases, the first time since reporting began in March that a resident tested positive, according to the data.
In the weekly town-by-town breakdown of positive cases, the DPH reported the following cumulative numbers Thursday: Amesbury, with 614 positive cases, up from 554 (618 cases reported on the city website); Georgetown, 275, up from 246; Groveland, 243, up from 202; Merrimac, 202, up from 178; Newbury, 163, up from 139; Newburyport, 619, up from 574 (the city website reports 719 suspected and confirmed cases since March); Rowley, 204, up from 181; Salisbury, 332, up from 299; and West Newbury, 99, up from 87.
To read the DPH daily report released Thursday:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-december-31-2020/download
For the DPH weekly report released Thursday:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-december-31-2020/download.
