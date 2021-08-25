NEWBURYPORT — The school district has teamed up with national biotech company Curative to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Rupert A. Nock Middle School next month.
The clinic at 70 Low St. is open to students, staff, parents and anyone in the community who is unvaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 12 and older. This vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for those ages 16 and older and has been authorized for emergency use for those ages 12 to 15. The J&J vaccine Janssen, which the FDA has authorized for emergency use, will also be available for adults ages 18 and older.
The first-dose clinic will take place Thursday, Sept. 9, with the second-dose clinic following Thursday, Sept. 30. Both clinics will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.
To register for the clinic, visit https://curative.com/sites/31697. It only takes 10 minutes to complete the registration. Health insurance is not required to participate. Those with health insurance are asked to have their insurance card ready though.
District nurse leader Lauren McDonald can answer questions at lmcdonald@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
