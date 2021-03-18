The following is information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned at Amesbury High School. Not all details have been finalized.
State preregistration site: https://vaccinesignup.mass.gov/#/.
Open to all Massachusetts residents in eligible groups, with the highest-risk population receiving first priority.
People making appointments will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, phone number, email (optional), race, ethnicity and insurance information (if applicable). Appointment confirmations will be sent via email.
Saturday, March 20: Amesbury High School
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Educator Day, closed to the public.
Sunday, March 21: Amesbury High School
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Booked.
1 to 5 p.m.: Appointment link at: www.maimmunizations.org/reg/5941660152.
Saturday, March 27: Amesbury High School
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Educator Day, closed to the public.
Sunday, March 28: Amesbury High School
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Appointment link TBD.
