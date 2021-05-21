AMESBURY — The weekend vaccine clinics may be ending but the work of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative goes on.
The collaborative of Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Newbury, Merrimac, Rowley, Georgetown and Groveland has vaccinated more than 25,000 residents for COVID-19, mostly during mass vaccination clinics held at Amesbury High School since February.
Amesbury Fire Chief and interim Health Director Ken Berkenbush said the collaborative intends to end its mass vaccination clinics this weekend with a second dose clinic scheduled for Saturday at Rupert A. Nock Middle School in Newburyport.
“We’re not ending the clinics themselves. It’s just that we just don’t have the demand or the volume to keep these mass weekend clinics going,” he said. “The weather is getting nicer and all of the volunteers want to be outside. So we are changing our model a bit.”
The collaborative is in the midst of shifting its delivery schedule to late in the afternoon/early evening, midweek clinics at the West Newbury Town Office Building Annex at 381 Main St., he said.
“We are looking at having these on Thursday and are probably looking at Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the first week in June,” Berkenbush said. “Those would be second-dose clinics for those who we did over the past weekend.”
He said the collaborative intends to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which is done with a single dose – during a clinic next week.
“Everything is opening up again and people are getting busy on the weekends. So nobody wants to come out and volunteer,” he said. “But if you have it going in the late afternoon or early evening on, say a Thursday, you can get vaccinated and then go have dinner.
“Or if you are playing sports, you can get out, take a quick shower and get vaccinated, go home and have dinner,” he added. “We’re trying to make it a model to make it as easy as possible for those who want to get vaccinated.
The collaborative has saturated the crowd of those 60 years old and older, and has been vaccinating children between 12 and 16 years old, according to Berkenbush.
“Now, we are targeting the youths,” he said. “We are working with school superintendents and the private schools to try and capture that 12 to 16 demographic to make sure that as many of those folks who want to get vaccinated get a chance.”
The collaborative opened up its clinics to young people last weekend when 540 teens received their first vaccination at Nock, according to a press release.
Knowing that getting vaccinated meant getting back to many of the things they couldn’t do for the past 14 months made many children happy to go to the clinic.
“I was a little bit nervous when I got into the school, but before I was excited to get it because I knew that once I got both of them, I could go on vacation and I wouldn’t have to wear a mask,” 12-year-old Harrison Allain said in the release.
Grace Jezowski, 15, said the clinic was less stressful than she thought.
“It’s kind [of] confusing going through all the stations,” Jezowski said. “But I feel like, when you go for the second shot, it’ll be way easier.”
Gavin Jalbeot, 13, was happy to report that the vaccination shot was not as painful as he feared.
“It was much better than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “It didn’t hurt really, it just pinched a little bit.”
His mother, Sara Jalbeot, said she was “thrilled.”
“As a 13-year-old, he probably comes into the most close contact with people on a daily basis,” she said. “So we will feel a lot better once he’s fully vaccinated like the rest of us.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.