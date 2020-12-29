WEST NEWBURY -- Children, teens and grown-ups will find plenty of remote learning opportunities at the G.A.R. Memorial Library in the coming new year.
Poets and appreciators alike can attend “Good Poems and How to Read Them” with poet and writing instructor Zara Raab. Workshops combine discussions of contemporary poets and poetic techniques. This Zoom class meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of January and February at 6:30 p.m.
Avid avian lovers can join birder and naturalist Steve Hale for his talk on “Winter Backyard Birds”. This session includes advice on attracting and feeding birds, identification tips for common and uncommon birds. Zoom in on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Those interested in history and politics should check out journalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling’s discussion of his book, A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town. The book details the Free Town Project, a 2004 political experiment that attempted to transform Grafton, N.H., into a town without local government services. But problems arose when residents were joined by some unruly neighbors -- wild bears. The virtual talk is Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The Teen Advisory Group (TAG) is offering a “Take and Make Craft: Dragon Eye Magnet” workshop. Craft kits can be picked up curbside at the Merrimac Public Library at 86 W. Main St. from Jan. 19-22, while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on TAG’s YouTube channel.
Young adults looking to hone their writing skills can join Teen Librarian Kristen Young for the Teen Creative Writing Club. Meetings feature discussions about writing and an in-club writing exercise. The club meets Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Children are invited to again join Miss Kate for Family Storytime beginning Jan. 5 and continuing through Feb. 23. Storytime meets from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Newcomers welcome.
To register and get links for any event visit www.westnewburylibrary.org.
The library closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve and remains closed until 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 4.
