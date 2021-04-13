NEWBURYPORT — Wall Street Journal reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz will be on "The Morning Show" on Thursday to discuss their book “Unacceptable: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview the authors about Operation Varsity Blues, which unveiled the largest scam of its kind ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a press release.
Korn and Levitz will describe how the scheme’s mastermind, Rick Singer, was able to exploit loopholes in the admissions system, using lies and bribes to give privileged parents the ability to buy the ultimate status symbol, their children’s acceptance at prestigious and highly selective colleges.
The authors’ visit previews their appearance at the Newburyport Literary Festival on April 25 at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.NewburyportLiteraryFestival.org.
The Morning Show airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and on YouTube (click YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m., Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
