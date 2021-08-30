SALISBURY — Police are reminding people to lock their motor vehicles, especially at night, following an increase in break-ins in the area.
Salisbury police received at least three reports of break-ins that took place overnight between Thursday and Friday near 300-500 North End Blvd. The vehicles were not locked and valuables were taken.
"We ask everybody to lock their cars," Lt. Richard Dellaria said. "It's the biggest deterrent."
Residents in that area who have home security cameras are asked to review any footage from that time to see if they caught any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information can reach out to Detective Brian Verney at 978-465-3121 or bverney@salisburypolice.com.
There have also been a string of vehicle break-ins in Newburyport in recent weeks, according to the Police Department's Facebook page.
On Aug. 19, the department posted a clip from a Ring video camera showing someone walking down a street and checking to see if car doors were locked.
"We cannot urge residents enough to take the moment to lock your doors," the post read. "We have had a rash of car breaks in recent weeks and these two vehicle owners were not victims simply by having their vehicles secured."
Anyone with information on vehicle break-ins in Newburyport is asked to contact Detective Dani Sinclair at 978-462-4411, ext. 1007, or dsinclair@newburyportpolice.com.
The Ring video clip was posted at www.facebook.com/Newburyportpolice.
