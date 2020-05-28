NEWBURYPORT – Just weeks before Vera Ristorante owners John Santaniello and David Callan were about to open their new Italian restaurant in the heart of Market Square, their plans were dashed when the coronavirus forced restaurateurs across the state to shut their doors.
But as all restaurant owners anxiously await Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement allowing them to welcome dine-in customers, Santaniello assured those wondering about Vera Ristorante that they will be open for business, too.
“We’re ready to go,” Santaniello said Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Baker announced a four-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy with Phase 1 beginning earlier this week. Phase 1 includes hair salons, barbershops and other businesses. Phase 2, which could start in three weeks if the data show a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases, includes restaurants.
Santaniello and Callan purchased the former West Row site from David Pierre last fall and spent months renovating the interior and sprucing up the exterior. It was hoped the roughly 112-seat indoor and outdoor Italian restaurant would open in March.
Vera Ristorante marks the fifth restaurant the longtime New Yorker has owned since getting into what has been a family tradition for 100 years.
In February 2019, Pierre listed the 1,800-square-foot property — 35 Market St., Unit 1 — for $1.3 million; it last sold for $832,050 in 2011. Pierre opened West Row to much fanfare in November 2017 after operating an Orange Leaf frozen yogurt franchise there for years.
For now, Santaniello has resisted the urge to join other downtown restaurants that offer curbside pickup and delivery, saying much of his Naples-inspired menu would be lost in translation using those methods.
“We’re not going to do a seared halibut on risotto for takeout,” Santaniello said.
But items such as pizza and pasta could work well enough for Santaniello to make the move to takeout. He also said he could tinker with his menu to add more takeout-friendly dishes if necessary.
If there was any good news regarding COVID-19 stopping his grand opening plans, the delay allowed him to further adjust the look of the restaurant and take a little more time to fine-tune the menu.
“We want to make a good first impression,” Santaniello said.
For now, Santaniello and restaurant owners across the city and the state are just waiting for news from Beacon Hill when Phase 2 can begin.
“We are sitting in a holding pattern,” Santaniello said.
Mark Iannuccillo, vice president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the Chamber is also in a holding pattern as it awaits Baker’s announcement.
“It’s been fairly quiet,” Iannuccillo said, adding that the Chamber has put in great effort to assist restaurants with curbside delivery.
Still, Iannuccillo called Santaniello’s declaration a “good news story.”
“It’s nice to see the investment he’s put into Newburyport coming to fruition,” Iannuccillo said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
