NEWBYRYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues at 1 p.m. with “Don Carlo,” Verdi’s epic drama about power, duty and thwarted love, in a performance from last fall.
Tenor Russell Thomas stars in the title role as the crown prince of Spain, opposite soprano Eleonora Buratto as Carlo’s beloved Elisabeth, who is married to his father, the king.
The cast also features Peter Mattei as Rodrigo, Yulia Matochkina as Princess Eboli, Günther Groissböck as King Phillip the Second, and John Relyea as the Grand Inquisitor. Carlo Rizzi conducts the Met orchestra and chorus in Verdi’s work, presented this season in Italian.
“Don Carlo” will be heard Saturday over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
