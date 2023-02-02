NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 Saturday matinee broadcast season continues with a selection from the archives: Verdi’s “Macbeth,” featuring baritone Sherrill Milnes and soprano Martina Arroyo in a performance originally aired live 50 years ago.
Milnes sang the title role of the ambitious Scottish warrior opposite Arroyo as his ruthless lady. They were joined by bass Ruggero Raimondi as the ill-fated Banquo and Francesco Tagliavini as Macduff.
Maestro Francesco Molinari-Pradelli conducted the Met orchestra and chorus. “Macbeth,” a performance from February 1973, will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
