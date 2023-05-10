NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of live matinee broadcasts continues Saturday with Verdi’s "Aida," an intimate love story told on an epic scale.
Soprano Leah Crocetto stars in the title role of the enslaved Ethiopian princess, and tenor Jorge de León is Radamès, the Egyptian warrior with whom she has fallen in love.
Mezzo-soprano Olesya Petrova is Aida’s rival Amneris, baritone George Gagnidze is the Ethiopian king Amonasro, and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn is the high priest Ramfis. Maestro Paolo Carignani conducts the Met orchestra and chorus.
"Aida" will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
