NEWBURYPORT — The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera matinee broadcasts continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy “Falstaff.”
Baritone Michael Volle stars in the title role as the lovable rogue Sir John Falstaff. Sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Jennifer Johnson Cano, and contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux join forces as the merry wives of Windsor who gleefully torment Sir John.
The cast also features baritone Christopher Maltman as the jealous husband Ford, and soprano Hera Hyesang Park and tenor Bogdan Volkov as the smitten young couple Nannetta and Fenton. Daniele Rustioni conducts this score.
This is Verdi’s final operatic masterpiece. “Falstaff” will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:30 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
