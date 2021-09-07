NEWBURY — The Conservation Commission, the developer for the Village at Cricket Lane and the project's abutters on Pearson Drive continued to debate Tuesday whether a second vernal pool should be certified on the site.
The developer, Cricket Lane LLC, received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals on March 18 for a comprehensive permit to add 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
As stated in the board’s decision, the developer must complete wetland replication and restoration work due to the impact this project would have on wetlands.
The plans include the filling of 1,730 square feet of wetlands, the “historic filling” of 2,039 square feet of wetlands — filling done previously, and the temporary disturbance of 855 square feet of wetlands for construction of the road and wetland replication.
In total, the developer would disturb 4,624 square feet of wetlands and replace 5,660 square feet of wetlands — or 1.5 times the area of the filling and historic filling.
Pearson Drive residents have worked to have MassWildlife's Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program certify a second vernal pool on the property, which could have an impact on the project. The state has said it does not have enough evidence to support the certification without a more in-depth study.
On Tuesday, Samantha Holt, the town's new conservation agent, said she reached out to Jacob Kubel, a conservation scientist for Natural Heritage, to find out why the state would not certify the area as a vernal pool "even though egg masses were located in the area."
Kubel identified two parties that submitted applications over the last few years to certify this area as a vernal pool, Holt said.
"Unfortunately, based on the available data, we have not been able to conclude or presume with confidence that the (isolated land subject to flooding) has an adequate hydro period, at least not in most years," Kubel wrote in an email.
After reading more, Holt summarized the email.
"My understanding is that they just don't have enough information to say that that particular area is wet enough for long enough on a regular basis for a period of multiple seasons, when it's wet, for them to certify it," she said.
"A frog could lay eggs in a parking lot if it rains for long enough and it finds a puddle, but that doesn't necessarily make it a viable habitat," she added.
Holt now plans to go back to Kubel to ask what exactly the standard would be to determine if this area is a vernal pool.
Pearson Drive resident Daniel Linden, who has a doctorate in wildlife ecology from Michigan State University, studied vernal pools as an undergraduate student at the University of Rhode Island and once again, he voiced concerns on behalf of his neighbors about their desire to protect this resource.
In the spring, Linden said he kept a close eye on the area he believes to be a vernal pool, documenting egg masses and tadpoles of wood frogs and spotted salamanders.
Commission member Peter Paicos said he didn't take the state's reasoning for not certifying the vernal pool as an outright refusal, but understood the state's stance of needing more information.
Cricket Lane manager Walter Eriksen debated this, saying there have been three attempts to certify this vernal pool and as the applicant, he believes the standards have been met. He added that developers do not want to wait another year for more studies.
"As I understand the (Wetlands Protection Act), the burden of proof is on the applicant," Chairman Brian Colleran said, explaining that the commission just needs clarification from the state to know whether the vernal pool discussion needs to continue.
"At the moment, our burden of proof hasn't been met," he said.
The commission also mentioned the potential of reducing the project's size so that it is not affecting the environment as much.
Issues were raised about whether the applicant should be able to do any work within the 100-foot buffer of the other vernal pool, or the only one that has officially been certified as part of the plan.
Commission co-Chairperson Ben Gahagan said the current plan is "doing more harm to the resource than should be done under the (Wetlands Protection Act)" and there may need to be consideration to scale the project back a bit.
The hearing on the project was continued to Sept. 21. An agenda will be posted at www.townofnewbury.org/conservation-commission.
