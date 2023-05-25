NEWBURYPORT — Memorial Day Weekend brings timely guests to the Local Pulse studio. This Saturday, local director of Veterans' Services Kevin Hunt will run down all of the events that mark Memorial Day, and talk about benefits available to veterans. Also, with the onset of the boating season, BM1 Joseph Habel from Coast Guard Merrimack River Station will discuss the work of the coasties, how to be safe on the water, and more.
Streamed from the newsroom of the Newburyport Daily News on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #449 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
