AMESBURY — Multiple organizations have come together to serve those who served at the upcoming "Thank You Veterans Breakfast" next week.
For years the Amesbury Council on Aging has collaborated with organizations such as Veteran Services and the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation to host a veterans breakfast near Veterans Day. This year the event will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish Hall on School Street with free entry for veterans and a guest.
“We've been doing it for years in November at the senior center, and the fire department has been heavily involved in that. They usually cook breakfast. The Jordan Shay Memorial Foundation has been a part of that for many of those years. So this year, again, the foundation is involved and they've given us a generous amount of money to put this on,” Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield said. “So it's the Amesbury Council on Aging, Jordan Shay Memorial Foundation and the Veterans Services.”
Jeremiah Murphy, a veteran service officer for Veteran Services, will be speaking at the event as well as Veteran Services Director Kevin Hunt.
“We'll have some speakers, Steve Bohn, who is the veteran rep out of Representative (Seth) Moulton's office,” Murphy said. “We'll be speaking. We'll have some people there from the VA Veterans Northeast Outreach Center to provide some information for veterans on various programs.”
Arnfield said that this year they are hoping to be able to host a larger crowd.
“This year different from other years, it's going to be at Holy Family Parish Hall and we wanted to do it this way to invite more people,” Arnfield said. “So at the (Amesbury) Senior Center, we can only have maybe 60 people at a time, but we really think we're going to have 100 to 150 people, that way we can invite veterans and their family members and we don't have to limit it so much.”
Seeing veterans connecting with one another is one of the highlights of the event, according to Murphy.
“Just getting a bunch of veterans out together and the camaraderie that exists between veterans and a chance for them to be with their peers,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he sees this as a great way of recognizing veterans.
“I think it'll just be a great event to show local area veterans the appreciation for their service, for the community to show their appreciation,” Murphy said.
Arnfield said it is important to sign up ahead of time so that the proper amount of food is provided. This can be done by calling either the Amesbury Council on Aging ay 978-388-8138 or Veterans Services at 978-388-8136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.