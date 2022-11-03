The following is a list of Veterans Day (Nov. 11) activities in Newburyport and surrounding communities as provided by Veterans Service Agent Kevin Hunt.
Newburyport
Thursday, Nov. 10
Newburyport veterans are invited to join Mayor Sean Reardon for a Veterans Day Lunch at noon at the Newburyport Senior/Comunity Center, 331 High St. Newburyport. Those interested in attending should RSVP to the Senior Center at 978 462-0340. There is no charge for this lunch.
Friday, Nov. 11
The city of Newburyport will observe Veterans Day starting at 11 a.m. outside City Hall.
The program features, an invocation by Salivation Army Captain John Erik Berkhoudt, the Pledge of Allegiance by local scouts; the National Anthem by the Newburyport High School Marching Band under the direction of Band Director Steve Cohen; the recitation of the names of recently departed veterans by Mayor Sean Reardon with memorial bells; veteran memories and remembrances by Kevin Hunt; patriotic music by the Newburyport High School Marching Band.
If the weather is poor, the ceremony will be inside the City Hall auditorium at 11 a.m.
At 11:45 a.m. a short parade will take place around Market Square, up State Street to the Veterans Cemetery at the base of Pond Street. There Reardon will place a memorial wreath at the cemetery monument. The Newburyport High School Band will perform “Amazing Grace,” followed by a benediction from Berkhoudt. The playing of “Taps” concludes the city’s observance.
Michael’s Harborside will host an invitation-only meal for Newburyport veterans and one guest. The invitation may be used for a free meal between Nov. 11 and 25. If you are a Newburyport resident and veteran and did not receive an invitation, please call the veterans’ office 978 462-2201.
Chococoa Baking Company in the Newburyport Tannery is offering free coffee or a free drink to any veteran all day on Veterans Day.
Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, Merrimac Street, Newburyport will offer a specially prepared meal for any veteran and a guest from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required. Please call 978 465-2211 for reservations.
Merrimac
“New Old Oak Veterans Lunch” Veterans Day Lunch for all active military, veterans and a guest takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the “New Old Oak,” 74 East Main St., Merrimac. This is an eat-in gathering. They will also do take-outs or delivery for Veterans and wives if needed. Please call 978 346-9544 for take outs or delivery.
Amesbury
Wednesday Nov. 9
There will be a Veterans Breakfast at the Holy Family Church Meeting Room at 9 a.m. for veterans and a guest. Please call the Amesbury Council on Aging at 388-8138 or the Veterans Office at 978 388-8136 to make reservations for this annual well-attended event.
Friday, Nov. 11
There will not be a Veterans Day parade this year. All are asked to gather at the Doughboy statue outside the Amesbury Middle School at 10 a.m. for a welcoming address by Mayor Kassandra Gove and topical presentations by selected speakers. The event is sponsored by The Amesbury American Legion, Gary Eichenlaub, commander.
Salisbury
Friday, Nov. 11
Participants will gather at the Town Common in front of the Salisbury Public Library at 2 p.m. The presentation of colors will be done by Salisbury police and fire officials; the Pledge of Allegiance by Boy Scout Troop 7; the National Anthem by Nancy Sweeney; welcoming remarks from Selectman Chuck Takesian and Town Manager Neil Harrington; Salisbury’s veteran speaker this year is Don Beaulieu; a Salisbury Elementary student will explain what Veterans Day means; Salisbury veterans will perform the laying of wreath; the retirement of colors by Salisbury police and fire officials; and closing remarks by Kevin Hunt.
Newbury
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Veterans and their spouses are invited to a breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Newbury Council on Aging, 12 Kent Way. The breakfast, presented by the COA and the Eastern Essex Department of Veterans Services, is free. RSVP at 978-462-8114, Ext. 484.
