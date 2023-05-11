AMESBURY — Local and regional veterans will soon have the chance to find out how a recently passed law that expands health care and benefits to those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances can improve their lives. The boost in health care benefits comes after the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 was passed by Congress.
On Saturday, a PACT Act town hall-style meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Costello Center off Elm Street. Veterans will be able to receive toxic exposure screenings while learning about the PACT Act and how they can enroll in U.S. Veterans Affairs health care.
Amesbury Veteran Service Officer Jeremiah Murphy provided the background for the gathering.
“The VA of Bedford, which covers our geographical area, has been doing these town hall meetings in response to the 2022 PACT Act,” Murphy said, adding that toxic exposures have been affecting veterans since World War II.
He explained why he believes the event is important.
“It’s really about what benefits are available to all these folks,” Murphy said.
Bedford VA Public Affairs Officer Patrick Kirby said merely getting the word out can be difficult.
“We’re just trying to get as much information to veterans as we can, and we’ve seen that some of our veterans aren’t necessarily on social media, so a good way to get to them is in person,” Kirby said.
Murphy said they are expecting about 50 people to show up this weekend.
Kirby backed that guess by pointing to a recent event in Billerica that drew 78 veterans and family members.
“Out of that, we had approximately 30 that reached out about eligibility. We had 20 that reached out about VBA benefits, which is the Veterans Benefits Administration. And we had 20 that were requesting to get their toxic exposure screening done,” Kirby said.
Murphy shared a local example of the impact of the PACT Act.
“We’re doing a claim now under the PACT Act for a Gulf War veteran that passed away 11 years ago. At the time, he wouldn’t have been covered under the PACT Act, but since this came out now, there’ll be some monthly compensation for his widow,” Murphy said.
He emphasized that the event is open to more than just Amesbury veterans and their families.
“It will be for the Greater Newburyport area. It’s not just limited to Amesbury folks, we’re going to have veteran service officers from other communities on-site also to assist with any benefits that the veterans or the dependents may be entitled to,” Murphy said.
Kirby said this is one of six town halls the Bedford VA has scheduled across the region. Others are taking place in Waltham on May 11, Lawrence on May 18, Beverly on May 20, Lawrence again on June 4, and Bedford on June 10.
“We’re actively seeking veterans to come and get screened and to learn as much information as possible about what the PACT Act is and how they can benefit from it,” Kirby said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
