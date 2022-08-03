NEWBURYPORT — Stories of service and honor came with a free chicken lunch during the Yankee Homecoming Veteran Luncheon on Tuesday at Hope Community Church.
It marked the 13th annual luncheon, which brings together veterans and their guests to acknowledge their service to the country with a free lunch. The event featured Disabled and Limbless Veterans founder and President Dominic Marcellino as the guest of honor.
The Marine and Vietnam War veteran told the crowd of roughly 200 veterans and their friends and family members the story of his service, which included losing his right arm, his right leg above the knee, and his left leg below the knee to an explosive device 52 years ago on Tuesday – which was also his birthday.
“I was the radioman and the enemy was trying to take out communications,” he said.
The triple amputee is the recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He has spent the past 10 years working with his nonprofit organization to help fellow veteran amputees in need, providing meals, clothing, shelter and transportation.
“Most of the veterans are not as disabled as I am, they are too proud for that and they trained to survive,” he said.
Marcellino said he was very happy to attend the luncheon.
“You see some World War II veterans and some Korean War guys here and you’ve probably got a few Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans as well. It’s just nice to have everyone together and it is a great time,” he said.
Honor Flight New England founder and Executive Director Joe Byron talked about his nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to transporting the country’s most senior veterans to their memorials in Washington D.C., free of charge.
Byron said the honor flights can have a profound impact on veterans as well as his own workers.
“One wife told us that we brought home a different man, one that is happier now,” he said. “Their children tell us they had never spoken about the war before the trip. One 97-year-old veteran told us that he traded his hospital bed to go on the trip with us.”
Byron added that Honor Flight New England gives veterans a chance to “hug, hold and feel” the men and women who followed a similar path.
“No matter how much we think we understand, the only ones who really do are those who did it and we honor them,” he said.
Byron made sure to pay particular attention to the Vietnam War veterans in the crowd Tuesday.
“We in America will never forget what they have done for us,” he said.
Veterans Services Director Kevin Hunt, who served as master of ceremonies, said he was delighted to see so many fellow veterans gathering together in celebration of their service.
“Whenever you’re in the room with veterans, you have a chance to share a feeling that you can’t feel anywhere else. That’s what we have here today,” he said. “This is a really special event where you can see people with tears in their eyes and that makes you feel good.”
