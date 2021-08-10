NEWBURYPORT — Michael Allard, chief operating officer of Home Base — a Boston Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program dedicated to healing the “invisible wounds” from military service, appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Allard along with Home Base staff psychologist Wesley Sanders — a former Marine — about the sources of and treatment for these wounds, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, military sexual trauma and substance abuse.
Allard and Sanders will highlight Home Base’s response to an epidemic of suicide among the military community.
Every day, a service member and 20 veterans are lost to suicide, according to the Home Base website. They will also explain why Home Base includes service members’ families as an integral part of the healing process.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
