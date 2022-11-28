NEWBURYPORT — Veteran lender Andrea Leal Jessie recently joined the Institution for Savings as vice president of Residential lending, according to the bank’s president.
With more than 25 years of banking and lending experience, Andrea will work closely with new and potential loan applicants in navigating the mortgage loan process from start to finish. Andrea joined the Bank from Pentucket Bank where she held a similar position and prior to that worked for TD Bank. She is active in her community, including presenting first-time homebuyer workshops for non-profit organizations as well as serving as past president of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club.
“We are extremely happy to have someone of Andrea’s caliber join our residential lending staff,” Institution for Savings President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Jones said. “In addition to her knowledge of the local area and market, Andrea has a proven track record of success when it comes to serving to those looking to buy or refinance a home. She also has extensive experience conducting first-time homebuyer seminars to those looking to secure their first home. We look forward to having her on our team.”
Jessie works at the Storey Avenue office and can be reached at 978-225-1363.
