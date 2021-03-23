SEABROOK (AP) — A 69-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a house fire in Seabrook earlier this month.
The cause of death for Eileen Doherty was smoke inhalation and the manner of her death was accidental, the state medical examiner's office said Tuesday.
The investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Seabrook fire and police departments into the origin and cause of the March 10 fire is ongoing.
