WEST NEWBURY — Fostering curiosity about local history — and perhaps whetting other residents’ appetites to create their own short videos for the public — is the aim of a recent creative collaboration between the Historical Commission and the Cable Advisory Committee.
Now available to watch on the town’s website at www.wnewbury.org, this four-part series of short documentaries, primarily created and produced by Kevin Bowe of the Cable Advisory Committee, offers a brief, but informative look at earlier times in town. No video runs longer than 12 minutes.
Three of the videos are narrated by local historian Bethany Groff Dorau, the North Shore regional site administrator for Historic New England, based at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury.
Dorau has a particular love for West Newbury because its small-town feel and town meeting form of government — along with residents who take “a real stake in their community” — remind her of the nation’s early days.
“It’s a wonderful thing to see that (town meeting) is still happening — as exhausting and contentious as that can be — it’s wonderful that it’s still survived. And it’s a direct legacy of the early settlers of Newbury,” she said.
“We are very lucky to live in a community with a history that dates back to the 1630s,” said Bowe, a documentary producer who specializes in covering American democracy as it transitions into the digital age.
He sees the series as a great way for residents to learn some of that history, “Hopefully, it sparks curiosity to learn more about the area or to gain an appreciation for the general subject of history,” Bowe said.
In the first video, “The West Parish: God, Walking, and Democracy,” Dorau discusses the arrival of the first settlers to the Lower Green in Newbury in May 1635.
It was a time when church and state were intermingled with property-owning men exclusively in charge. But “the first inklings of direct participatory democracy” were developing, Dorau noted.
“There was a real rush of settlers and land was really the currency,” Dorau said. Because their lives were rural in nature, isolated from more populous parts of the settlement, people who chose to venture into the western part of Newbury — in the area now known as West Newbury — developed an independent streak.
Amid much contention, a second parish was established in the early 1700s so people in the western part of town could more easily and regularly attend church and the town meetings held there. West Newbury eventually became a separate town in 1819.
The second video, “It’s Complicated,” touches on the complex relationship between the settlers and the Native Americans.
Although the early settlers reportedly made room in the community for the livelihoods of Native Americans, Dorau said there was always an undercurrent of perceived threat, with native people viewed as “a combination of animals and agents of the devil.”
Because the incidents of trouble increased the most near the Haverhill border, guard houses were stationed along Bradford Road.
“People were very concerned in the 1690s and they had good reason to be,” Dorau said. Bowe credits projects by the nonprofit Pentucket Arts Foundation as inspiration for these two videos.
The final videos in the series feature two renowned West Newbury residents. Ben Perley Poore, a newspaper correspondent, editor and active member of the Whig political party, was born in 1820 and owned Indian Hill Farm.
Poore was an ardent abolitionist, very friendly with Abraham Lincoln, and an extensive collector of antiques long before it was popular, according to Dorau. “He had a reputation for being a sort of larger than life, somewhat eccentric character, which it seems he certainly was,” Dorau said of Poore, her distant cousin.
The state’s first African American town moderator, Julian Steele, is the focus of the final video.
Narrated by Chair Bob Janes of the Historical Commission, it was made following the unveiling of an historic marker located in front of Old Town Hall to honor the 30-year resident who led town meetings from the 1940s until his death in 1970. The marker was funded through the Community Preservation Act account.
Bowe is hopeful the series engenders further creative collaborations within the community.
“These videos are a great example of the potential of utilizing current resources the CAC hopes to build on — where citizens and local groups can learn the basics of storytelling and create short videos on anything about West Newbury,” he said.
