Videos requested for Favorite Poem Project

NEWBURYPORT — Though it won’t be held in typical fashion at the Firehouse Center for the Arts this year, the 18th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project will go on with Newburyport High School’s creative writing class collecting submissions virtually.
“It’s such a beautiful equalizer,” Deborah Szabo said, adding that the event has, in the past, drawn readers as young as 4 and as old as 103.
Szabo, who said she is about “90% retired” from the high school, teaches a creative writing class at night and in collaboration with the class, coaches Poetry Soup, a monthly gathering for those who want to read and discuss poetry in the community.
When Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory took effect in March, it also affected some of the events Poetry Soup had planned for April, which was National Poetry Month.
While Zoom meetings have served as a small replacement, Szabo said, “Part of Poetry Soup is the vibe. It’s everybody being together. People read and we snap or we clap. So much of it is about being human, so it doesn’t transfer particularly well onto a screen.”
The National Favorite Poem Project was launched in 1997 by U.S. poet laureate Robert Pinsky, and Szabo was inspired to bring it to Newburyport after taking a class with him years ago.
“To have someone read a poem and say this is why I love this poem — it’s such a powerful way to connect people,” she said, explaining how people look forward to the poetry reading event every year.
This year, in respect to social distancing, community members are asked to record a short video of themselves or their “quarantine mates,” Szabo said.
The video should feature them reading a poem that they enjoy, written by someone else, as well as a brief statement on what they like about it. The Favorite Poem Project is not about literary analysis, Szabo noted, but rather a way to share a poem and its personal connection to a person as a way of bringing community members together.
Applicants should feel free to include identifying information about themselves, especially if it helps to show their relationship to the poem they choose, Szabo said. Submissions will be accepted through May 22 and videos should be no longer than three minutes.
The creative writing students will then select videos to be posted on the websites of both the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Newburyport Public Schools.
Additionally, the class is working with PortMedia, which may choose several videos to present through its cable channel. Those details are still in the works.
If the people reciting are under 18 years old, they will need to fill out a permission slip at https://forms.gle/GzfXaame6398eMkW9.
To take part in the event, send a copy of the poem you choose, the gist of what you say in your video and some identifying information about yourself to dszabo@newburyport.k12.ma.us. Then upload your video to YouTube and be sure to include the link in your email.
