AMESBURY — After a multiyear hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city’s churches will come together on Nov. 5 to celebrate the 25th annual Village of Church Fairs.
On that day, there will be five church fairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with maps and menus being available at every church involved. Each location will be within walking distance from each other. There will be crafts, baked goods, Christmas and Thanksgiving decorations, raffles, a variety of food, and fun activities.
Village of Church Fairs committee Chairperson Linda Reiber said the event is coming off a two-year hiatus.
“We decided to take a timeout there the last two years because of COVID,” Reiber said. “So now we’re back.”
Asked about the fair’s history, Reiber said the event had “simple beginnings.”
“Quite a number of years ago, a group of ladies in Amesbury got together to discuss the fair and thought that we might be able to do better if we all held them on the same day,” Reiber said. “So we agreed to try it, and it’s become very successful over the years.”
The fairs, she said, have become important to the city, noting how businesses will get involved with special sales since the fair brings in a lot foot traffic.
“I think it’ll be a good thing for the town for us to continue to do this,” Reiber said. “In the past, we’ve attracted people from pretty much all over, not just Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but from places further away, so we’re hoping that we can work our way back to that.”
Reiber said one of the things she enjoys about the fairs is socializing during lunch and seeing the unique qualities each church brings.
“It’s interesting because every church does their own thing for lunch, and it’s just a good time socially to reconnect with some people that you haven’t seen for a while, or be able to see what other churches are doing or have done over the past few years,” Reiber said. “Everybody brings their own different flavor to their individual church fair.”
This year, the Village of Church Fairs will be dedicated in memory of Teresa Axten. Axten was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish and a strong supporter of the church fair, Reiber said.
Updates on the Village of Church Fairs can be found on the Facebook page.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
