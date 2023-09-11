AMESBURY — The 26th annual Village of Church Fairs takes place Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Traditional offerings will include crafts, baked goods, Christmas and Thanksgiving decorations, raffles and a wide variety of food. Maps and menus will be available at every church. The Village of Church Fairs is sponsored by local churches.
For more information, contact Linda Reiber, 10 Coach Road, Exeter, NH, 03833, or call 978-388-0683.
