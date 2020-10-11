Virtual 'Backyard Birds' program slated at library

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will be hosting the virtual program, "Identifying Backyard Birds" on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. This interactive program will be led by Dr. Steve Hale, owner and operator of Open World Explorers, which runs local guided birding tours.
Registration is now open, and participants can register via the library website event calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/11-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428 x242. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants the morning of the program.
For more about the library: http://www.newburyportpl.org/
