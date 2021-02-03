NEWBURYPORT – The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will host the first Girls Inc. Virtual Dance-a-thon, a fundraising event to benefit Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area.
The Virtual Dance-a-thon happens on Zoom on Feb. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This event is planned as a safer, virtual alternative to the annual Girls Rock Climb-a-thon. Center organizers wanted to create an event for girls so they could engage with one another and have fun safely from home during the pandemic.
“The mission of Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold. We are proud to see these girls embrace this mission during an incredibly difficult time for youth,” center CEO Suzanne Dubus said in a press release.
“We continue to hear from girls and their parents how vital Girls Inc. is for human connection during the pandemic," she added. This dance-a-thon will raise money for a program the girls love, while encouraging them to be active and engaged at home.”
The Virtual Dance-a-thon is open to all girls ages 7 to 14 and will include a warmup, freeform dance, and a choreography lesson from April MacDonald of The Dance Place of Newburyport.
There will be fundraising prizes and several raffles for those taking part. Participation in Girls Inc. programming is not required to attend this event. To participate, girls can register at https://jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/events/2021girlsincdanceathon/.
Grand prizes for the two top fundraisers include a set of Apple AirPods and five passes to Board & Brush in Amesbury.
To be eligible to win one of these prizes, participants must fundraise prior to the event, collecting donations from friends, families and neighbors online via a peer-to-peer fundraising page.
Donations must be turned in prior to the event. Prize winners will be announced at the event and winners must be present online to claim their prize.
Participants are not required to fundraise; all participants, including those who choose not to fundraise, will be entered in a prize drawing at the conclusion of the event, which includes prizes from local businesses.
April MacDonald of The Dance Place of Newburyport has offered her time for the fundraiser and Board & Brush has donated two workshop passes for a prize.
For more about the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, go to www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
