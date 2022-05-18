WEST NEWBURY — Surviving trauma and embracing the inevitable transformation that follows are among the topics to be explored during a conversation with author and poet Ocean Vuong offered by the G.A.R. Memorial Library next week.
The virtual event is hosted by Chelmsford Library in partnership with the public libraries in Andover, Boxford, Carlisle, Dracut, Groton, Groveland, Holden, Lowell, Methuen, Newburyport, South Hamilton, Tewksbury, and West Newbury.
To be held on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. the evening opens with a brief reading followed by a conversation between the award-winning Vietnamese-American poet, novelist, and educator, and Sandra Lim, Ph.D., a professor of English at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, who has also won prizes for her poetry.
Born in Saigon, Vietnam, and currently living in Northampton, Vuong is author of the New York Times bestselling novel, "On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous." Written in a nonlinear narrative form, the book is a letter from a young boy to his illiterate mother, capturing both her tenacity to survive in Vietnam following an American napalm raid in her childhood, and her struggles with mental illness and physical abuse later as a single mother working in a nail salon in Hartford, Connecticut. An exploration of race, class, sexuality, masculinity, aging,and dying, the novel challenges the reader to contemplate how to heal and find life’s joy again in the aftermath of life-altering trauma. It’s been described as “a masterful work of fiction” that “asks how we heal and rescue one another without forsaking who we are.”
Vuong wrote the critically acclaimed poetry collection, "Night Sky with Exit Wounds." A recipient of the 2019 MacArthur “Genius” Grant, he is also the winner of the Whiting Award and the T.S. Eliot Prize. His writings have been featured in The Atlantic, Harper's Magazine, The Nation, The New Republic, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.
Questions for the author can be submitted in advance to jfitzhanso@chelmsfordlibrary.org to be forwarded to Professor Lim.
To register, visit the events calendar at https://westnewburylibrary.org
