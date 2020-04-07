NEWBURYPORT — The School Committee tried to restore some order with a virtual meeting via Zoom on Monday night, but faced a technical difficulty when a couple of outsiders hijacked the screen and microphone.
"Zoombombing," as it’s called, is a trend where people join Zoom videoconferences uninvited. Hackers, experienced or not, can find links to meetings by a simply searching Google or social media if the meeting is public or unprotected.
While there are some precautions that meeting administrators can take, it's a trend that has caused schools and organizations across the country to stop using the videoconferencing platform over the last week.
About a half hour into the meeting Monday night, a couple of strangers, including one who identified himself as a resident of Spain, disrupted the meeting. Superintendent Sean Gallagher attempted to mute some microphones as other members asked the strangers to leave the meeting. One outside person then hijacked the screen, scribbling things, including an inappropriate message.
Gallagher quickly shut down the meeting to avoid any further inappropriate messages, saying he would send a new link. After about 10 minutes, Gallagher started another meeting, but with a waiting room feature so he could choose who was allowed into the meeting.
Aside from that and the occasional internet glitch, the meeting was almost like any other. Committee members briefly talked about the school calendar for fiscal 2021 and decided to table a vote for now.
Deb O’Connor, interim special education director, provided updates on an official special education remote learning plan, which she hopes to mail out to parents by April 13.
Parents of special education students can expect to receive a questionnaire this week, asking what communication methods and points of contact they would prefer to use, she said.
“As you can imagine — a parent who has an occupational therapist, a speech therapist, school adjustment counselors, special ed teachers, a general ed teacher, an art teacher, a music teacher — they are being bombarded, and that’s the message we are getting,” she said.
O’Connor and her staff are trying to put everyone into one plan, so parents do not have to scramble to keep track of all the information regarding their child’s education.
It’s about much more than curriculum, though. O’Connor said one mother reached out to her, saying she could not find Pull-Ups for her autistic son and that was her biggest concern. O’Connor said her staff worked together and was able to find some Pull-Ups for sale on Amazon.
“It’s those kinds of things,” she said. “These are families that are very heightened. They have a lot of pressure on them. These are kiddos that don’t easily access the internet and so, we are working really hard to provide them the best possible situations so at least we don’t regress.
“At least when we come back to school, we are able to move forward and reset,” she said.
O'Connor commended her staff, saying the work they have been doing amid school closures is “like doing 400 new (Individualized Education Programs), it’s a lot of work.”
Assistant Superintendent Angela Bik said the district is taking similar steps with English language learners. Many of these students also have multiple teachers and counselors, so there is a focus on condensing those lines of communication into one streamlined plan.
Gallagher said the district, like Pentucket, Amesbury and Triton, will be launching a new webpage with all the details of its remote learning plan, hopefully by the end of the week.
He said there is “a lot of anxiety” as COVID-19 concerns grow. Gallagher said many students have parents or relatives in the health care field.
The superintendent also said he knows of at least one student who had a grandparent die recently. Because of social distancing, the student was not able to say goodbye to the grandparent in the hospital, he said.
“These are the things that with 2,300 families, we are dealing with on a daily basis and the impact of this,” he said. “For all of us, it’s balancing obviously the academic and providing all of that support, but also this pandemic, this health crisis and the impact on our kids, on our staff and everybody.”
“We are in this together,” Gallagher said. “Each week, we are going to have new challenges and we are going to do the best we can to deal with them.”
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
