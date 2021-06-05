NEWBURYPORT – The Poker People will host a virtual no-limit Texas Hold ‘em tournament on Thursday, June 24, in support of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
Registration and socializing will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a game start of 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend, however, there is a suggested donation of $125 to support the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s advocacy, counseling, and legal services provided to survivors of domestic violence at no cost to them. Every $100 donated provides a family with two hours of group therapy, and every $500 donated provides legal counseling to a survivor in need.
Those interested in signing up for the event can do so at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/events. After signing up, Zoom details will be sent in advance of June 24; only registered guests will be admitted on the day of the event. During the event, each player will need two browser windows open, one for Zoom and one for the poker website. Participants can use the same computer or add a second device. A tournament director will be available to assist with technical details and setup, with a professional poker dealer at every table to answer questions about online play.
There is a nine-person per table maximum. Participants are welcome to sign up with their friends and can contact Nicole Frizzo at Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center (nfrizzo@jeannegeiger.org) to coordinate. All participants will have a chance to win prizes, regardless of what they play and how well they play. Prizes will be awarded to the top two Texas Hold ‘em tournament finishers. This event is for anyone age 21 and over.
Sponsorships at various levels are available and include passes to the event; visit www.jeannegeigercrisis.org/events for a list of opportunities.
