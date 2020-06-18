Virtual singalong with Kingston Trio music slated Saturday

NEWBURYPORT — Anyone wanting to take their mind off current events is invited to sing their heart out Saturday night during a singalong on Zoom with local musician Jamie Welch.
The singalong, from 6 to 7 p.m., is presented by Newburyport Adult Education and features songs by the 1950s and 1960s folk group The Kingston Trio.
This will mark the sixth time Newburyport Adult Education has hosted the event, but it's the first time via Zoom instead of at Old South Presbyterian Church.
"We're very hopeful people will join us and take their minds off things," Adult Education Director Vicki Hendrickson said
The change of venue was made necessary after gatherings of more than 10 people were temporarily banned by Gov. Charlie Baker to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"It's a much more complicated thing this year but Jamie is really into it," Hendrickson said.
The Kingston Trio was part of a folk revival that included Peter, Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger and Bob Dylan. The music of those artists was featured at past singalongs.
Welch, a local guitar player, said he felt The Kingston Trio's song list was still relevant almost 70 years later and hoped that although people couldn't sing along in the same structure, the event would still be a success.
"I'm glad we still found a way to do it under the current circumstances," said Welch, a 2005 Newburyport High School graduate.
Welch took part in his first singalong in 2017 when the song leader at that time invited him to join him on stage. Welch was then asked to lead the 2018 singalong, a role he resumed a year later in 2019.
Those interested should register at www.newburyportadulted.org. Lyric sheets and a Zoom invitation link will be provided. There is no charge other than a $5 PayPal fee.
Since the coronavirus closed live music venues locally and across the country, music fans have been lamenting the loss of catching a gig. Hendrickson said it is hoped the singalong will help recapture the loss of live music in town.
Welch said the temporary loss of local live music has been hard on him and other musicians but he agreed the event Saturday will help ease the pain.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
