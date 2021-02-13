'Visions & Views' photo exhibit at Coffee Roasters    

NEWBURYPORT – A selection of almost 20 photographs are on display in the "Visions & Views" exhibit at Plum Island Coffee Roasters on the waterfront by local photographer Kelly K. Page.
Her show incorporates distinctly chosen frames to work with each photograph's theme and colors, which vary from landscapes to architecture. Her photographs are displayed through the end of February.
Page, a member of the Newburyport Art Association, has also been featured in Newburyport Magazine and is in the current exhibit “Love is LOVE” at the Firehouse Theatre through March. All of her photographs can be found on her Instagram @kellykpage
